2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Report – Great Olympics 0-0 Hearts of Oak

The Ga-Mashie derby ended in a goalless draw as Great Olympics hosted city rivals Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, December 22 2023.

Both teams failed to take the chances that came their way in a breathless and enthralling encounter on Friday evening. The first half ended goalless with the best chances falling to the Phobians.

Salifu Ibrahim was denied by the cross bar after he was set up by Enoch Asubonteng. Asubonteng squandered the chance to put his side in front after failing to head home Kashala’s cross from close range. A few indecisions by Michael Osei also denied the Dade Boys the lead.

The second half continued in similar fashion with Hearts dominating as substitute Cisse and Hamza Issah coming close to breaking the deadlock. The Phobians also had strong claims for a penalty being waved off by the referee in stoppage time.

In the end both teams had to share the spoils to remain in their positions on the league standings with Hearts having played a game more than Olympics in 10th position and The Wonder Club occupying 11th position.

Hearts of Oak extend their winless streak to five matches while Olympics have failed to win in six.