2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Report - Legon Cities 1-0 Heart of Lions

Legon Cities FC continued with their impressive form in the Ghana Premier League when they pipped Heart of Lions at the Dawu Park 'Theatre of Dreams' on Monday afternoon.

Cities claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over the newly-promoted side to stretch their winning streak to five matches, scoring 7 goals and conceding just once.

Williams Kwaku Adjei's first-half goal was the difference of the matchday 16 fixture as Cities remain in the 8th position on the league table.

Kwaku Adjei connected a pass from Kwabena Boateng to secure the winning goal in the 16th minute of the match.

The Royals have accumulated 24 points, with half of them coming from their last four matches. They are five points away from the league leaders FC Samartex.

Lions are still without a single win since their return to top-flight action. They picked eight points from 14 matches with two games in hand.

Bashir Hayford has begun his adventure as the new head coach of Lions with a defeat, but it was performed that can him hope of positive consequences going forward.

The Kpando-based club are languishing bottom of the league standings, and they are seven points off the safety places.