2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Report – Nsoatreman FC 1-0 Aduana Stars

Nsoatreman recorded a hard-fought narrow win over Aduana Stars at the Nana Koromansah Park on Sunday to return to winning ways after losing their last two matches.

Stephen Diyuo’s 54th minute strike for the hosts was the difference to deny The Fire Boys the chance to extend their lead at the top of the league standings.

The first half ended goalless but Maxwell Konadu’s side put up a spirited performance to break the deadlock recess. Their defense showed resilience as they navigated pressure from Aduana who were keen to restore parity to ensure at least the spoils were shared.

Nsoatreman hanged on to seal all three points to go level on 27 points with the visitors. Aduana drop to second position, 2 points behind new leaders, Samartex who won at home to struggling Karela. Konadu and his charges will be excited to record this crucial Bono derby win to move into 3rd position within striking distance of Samartex.