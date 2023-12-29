2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Preview – Aduana FC vs Dreams FC

Aduana FC will face Dreams FC at Dormaa, rekindling their rivalry seven months after Dreams FC secured a narrow victory in their previous Premier League encounter.

Aduana FC, seeking redemption from a recent defeat to Nsoatreman, aim to turn the tide in their favour on Sunday at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Dreams FC enter the fixture following a draw against Accra Lions, making it two games without a win in the league. They face additional psychological pressure as they have conceded goals in three consecutive away matches.

The history between Aduana Stars and Dreams FC spans six encounters since February 2021. Aduana Stars have won twice, with one match ending in a draw, while Dreams FC emerged victorious thrice. The most recent encounter, on May 27, 2023, saw Dreams FC triumph with a 1-0 scoreline. Dreams FC has exhibited superior recent form in their head-to-head clashes.

In the current Premier League season, Aduana FC have won nine out of 16 matches, with no draws and seven defeats, scoring 23 goals and conceding 15. Dreams FC, with four wins out of 12 matches, three draws, and five defeats, has scored nine goals and conceded 12.

As both teams gear up for the clash, Aduana FC hold the 2nd position in the league table with 27 points from 16 matches, while Dreams FC occupy the 15th spot with 15 points in 12 matches. The match promises to be a riveting encounter as both teams vie for crucial points in the ongoing campaign.