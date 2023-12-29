2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Preview – Bofoakwa Tano vs. Asante Kotoko

Ghana Premier League returnees Bofoakwa Tano are set to face the challenge of disrupting Asante Kotoko's impressive run as both teams gear up for a highly-anticipated encounter at the Sunyani Coronation Park this Saturday afternoon.

Bofoakwa Tano, despite a recent poor run of results, are determined to make a statement against Kotoko, who, despite criticism and challenges, have risen in performance and currently stand as one of the most in-form teams in the league.

Bofoakwa Tano started the season strongly, including a notable victory over Hearts of Oak, but have struggled in recent matches. While they are winless in their last five games which has kept them 13th on the standings, Asante Kotoko, on the other hand, have enjoyed a surge in form with four wins and a draw in their last five games, positioning them sixth on the table.

While Kotoko aim to continue their winning streak and close the gap on league leaders FC Samartex, Bofoakwa Tano, under new coach John Eduafo, is determined to cause an upset and secure vital points to stay afloat in the league.

The encounter marks the first meeting between the two sides since the 2006/07 season, and Bofoakwa Tano are eager to challenge Kotoko's dominance.

The matchday 17 encounter is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm.