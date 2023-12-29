GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Preview – Gold Stars vs. Legon Cities

Published on: 29 December 2023
Bibiani Gold Stars will set their sights on a quick return to the winning track when they welcome Legon Cities to Dun’s Park on Saturday, December 30 2023 for premier league business.

Frimpong Manso tasted his first defeat as Gold Stars coach as they lost narrowly away to defending champions, Medeama on Tuesday.

Before their trip to The Akoon Park, The Miners thrashed leaders, Samartex 3-0 in their last home game to end their nine-match winless and will seek to replicate that dominant display against an in-form Legon Cities side. The Royals have won every league game in December and would be bent on closing out the month with their perfect run intact.

The hosts will have a match on their hands as they aim to steer to relative safety before the league goes on a break. They are out of the relegation zone only due to a superior goal difference and would desperately need this win.

