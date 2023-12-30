2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Preview - Heart of Lions vs. Berekum Chelsea

Heart of Lions remain in contention for their first win in the Ghana Premier League since returning from the First Division and would want to break the jinx on Sunday against Berekum Chelsea.

The premiership newbies will welcome Chelsea to the Hohoe Stadium in the last round fixture of the year. It is also the last match before the first round of the season ends.

Bashir Hayford took over the helm of affairs as head coach last week but suffered a narrow defeat in his first game in charge to Legon Cities.

The experienced tactician will need the maximum points in front of the home fans on Sunday afternoon against the Bibires as they continue to fight against the drop.

Chelsea have been in superlative form lately in the league after losing just one out of their last nine matches. They have managed six wins and draws during the period.

The Bibires are travelling to Hohoe with a lot of confidence and motivation as they have won three of their last five games on the road.

Chelsea have recorded away wins at Medeama SC, Dreams FC, and Real Tamale United and also drew with Hearts of Oak in Accra.

A win on Sunday against Lions could see Christopher Ennin's side move to the second place on the league standings.