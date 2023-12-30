2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Preview - Karela United vs. Medeama

Karela United will seek redemption when they host Medeama SC in the final match of the first round on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.

The Pride and Passion outfit has struggled for consistency since relocating to Tamale amid an unflattering campaign so far

Karela will be desperate to restore some confidence when they host champions Medeama at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

With a precarious 15th position on the league table, coach Ibrahim Shaibu Tanko's side know another slip could prove disastrous in their quest to stay afloat.

Just three wins, six defeats, and six draws have not done enough to enhance the reputation of the former Aiyinase-based side.

They come up against the champions, who themselves are in desperate need of turning the corner.

The Mauve and Yellow have their own internal discipline to contend with after striker Jonathan Sowah and midfielder Jean Vital Ourega were banished to the team's reserves.

The two players are reportedly facing sanctions following their conduct in Tanzania, where the Ghanaian champions lost 3-0 to local giants Young Africans in the CAF Champions League.

The two players have been frozen out of the team and will be absent for the side's two matches against Karela on Saturday and Real Tamale United on Wednesday.