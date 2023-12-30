2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Preview - Real Tamale United vs. Great Olympics

Real Tamale United will be aiming for a good ending of the first half of the Ghana Premier League season when they tackle Great Olympics on Sunday.

The Pride of the North are hoping to return to winning ways and also move out of the relegation zone after overcoming a struggling Olympics side.

RTU are presently facing a lot of challenges, having lost all of their last four league matches. They have just one win in their last nine games.

They are sitting just one place above the bottom-placed side Heart of Lions with 14 points from 15 matches. A win on Sunday could see them move up, but it will depend on other results.

Olympics, on the other hand, are enduring difficult times in the season after drastically dropping in form. They are winless in their last six league matches.

Annor Walker and his team will want to turn things around by claiming over RTU in the last game of the year 2023 and the first round on Sunday.

However, the Dade Boys can not boast of any better result on the road since their last away win in January, beating Kotoku Royals.

Olympics have picked just three points from their last sixteen away matches in the Ghana Premier League.