2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Report - Aduana FC 4-1 Dreams FC 

Aduana FC ended the year on a high note, reclaiming second place in the Ghana Premier League table with a commanding 4-1 victory over Dreams FC.

The team had recently experienced inconsistent form, but their strong performance on Sunday showed their determination to succeed.

Aduana started the game brightly, with Kelvin Obeng scoring the opening goal in the 37th minute. They maintained their lead throughout the first half, but Dreams FC fought back with an equaliser early in the second half.

The final 20 minutes of the game saw Aduana step up their game, dominating possession and creating numerous scoring opportunities. Bright Adjei scored three goals in quick succession, securing a comfortable victory for his team.

The win puts Aduana two points behind league leaders Samartex, setting up an exciting title race in the new year. Dreams FC, on the other hand, remain in the relegation zone, but they still have four outstanding games that could help them climb the table.

Aduana's impressive performance against Dreams FC shows that they are a force to be reckoned with in the Ghana Premier League. With their renewed confidence and hunger for success, they could pose a serious threat to Samartex's title ambitions.