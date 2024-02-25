2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Report – Bechem United 0-1 Nsoatreman FC

Nsoatreman completed the double over Bechem United this season with a narrow win at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium on Sunday, February 25 2024.

Stephen Diyou’s second half strike was the difference to ensure the visitors climbed to 3rd position on the league standings.

Both teams cancelled each other out to ensure the score was goalless at half time but the visitors managed to score the only goal of the game on 77 minutes to secure all three points. Nsoatreman will host Hearts of Oak for their next game.

Despite the defeat, The Hunters remain in 7th position on the league log. They are away to Dreams FC for their next game.