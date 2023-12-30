2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Report – Gold Stars 4-2 Legon Cities

Bibiani Gold Stars returned to winning ways in style as they beat visiting Legon Cities in a six-goal thriller at Dun’s Park on Saturday, December 30 2023.

Frimpong Manso needed a response from his team after they lost narrowly to defending champions, Medeama last weekend and Prince Kwabena Owusu grabbbed the steering wheel by netting all four of Gold Stars’ goals.

The Miners were coasting at 3-0 after 39 minutes thanks to Owusu’s hat trick. Kwabena Boateng pulled one back for the visitors just before recess on 44 minutes.

Owusu added his fourth to restore Gold Stars’ three-goal advantage. Boateng scored again for the Royals to half the deficit at the death of the game but it was too late to prevent their first defeat in five games.

The win is crucial for the Miners who move to 11th position on 18 points with a game in hand as they steer to relative safety. It is also back-to-back wins at home for the Miners.

Paa Kwesi Fabin and his charges will be disappointed they failed to make it five wins on the spin to close out December on a perfect run. They are in 8th position with 24 points.