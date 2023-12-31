2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Report - Heart of Lions 2-0 Berekum Chelsea

Heart of Lions recorded their very first win in the Ghana Premier League this season after overcoming Berekum Chelsea at the Hohoe Stadium on Sunday.

The Lions needed two quick goals in the first half to be able to see off a stubborn Chelsea with a 2-0 victory as the first round of the 2023-24 campaign comes to a closure.

The triumph will give new coach Bashir Hayford and the team a bit of hope since they aim at turning their season around.

It is also a good start to Hayford reign as head coach of the club as he claimed a victory in the first match in front of the home fans.

The Kpando-based club got the breakthrough of the match when defender Ebenezer Abban put them ahead after seven minutes, converting a penalty kick.

Lions had their advantage extended through Nana Kwame Oppong, who found the back of the net with a good goal in the 18th minute.

Lions will remain bottom of the league standings for the year 2023 despite Sunday’s victory. They have 11 points from 15 matches with two more games in hand.

Chelsea failed to move to second place following Sunday’s defeat and have dropped two places down on the league table to 7th position.