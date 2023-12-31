GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 1-0 Bechem United

Published on: 31 December 2023
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 1-0 Bechem United

Hearts of Oak secured a crucial victory in their final game of the year, defeating Bechem United 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The win was a much-needed one for the Phobians, who had gone five games without a victory before Sunday's match.

The game looked destined to end in a draw, with neither team able to find the back of the net for the majority of the match.

Hearts of Oak dominated proceedings, but were unable to convert their chances, including a missed penalty in the 94th minute by midfielder Ibrahim Salifu.

However, Salifu made amends just minutes later, setting up Martin Karikari to score the winning goal with virtually the last kick of the game.

The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Hearts of Oak faithful, who were relieved to see their team finally get the victory they had been searching for.

The win sees Hearts of Oak move up to ninth place in the league table, with plenty of work still to be done in the second half of the season if they are to mount a serious challenge for the title.

Bechem United, on the other hand, slip to seventh place, and will also be looking to improve their fortunes in the new year.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more