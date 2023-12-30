2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Report - Karela United 0-0 Medeama

Karela United produced a spirited performance to deny champions Medeama SC a victory at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale on Saturday afternoon.

The matchday 17 encounter saw the two teams share the spoils as they played a pulsating scoreless stalemate in the end.

The Yellow and Mauves went into the game without new head coach Nebojsa Kapor at the dugout due to working permit.

However, technical director Augustine Evans Adotey was present to steer affairs for Medeama as they picked a point against the Pride and Passion outfit.

Medeama dominated the match and created a number of goal scoring chances, but they failed to find the back of the net.

Also, Karela goalkeeper Mohammed Ganiu a couple of brilliant saves that kept his side in the match. He ended up being named man of the match for his impressive display.

With four games in hand, Medeama are lying at the 9th position on the league table after Saturday's draw, while Karela are just one point above the relegation zone.

Medeama will clear one of their outstanding fixtures on Wednesday when they host Real Tamale United at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.