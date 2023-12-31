2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Report - Real Tamale United 0-1 Great Olympics

Real Tamale United suffered yet another home defeat in the Ghana Premier League they lost to Great Olympics at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday.

Emmanuel Antwi's solitary strike in the first half was enough to end Olympics' six games winless streak as they claimed a 1-0 victory.

Antwi scored the only goal of the match in the 32nd minute, taking his tally in the season to five goals after 13 appearances. He was named man of the match.

Also, making a case for his inclusion in Ghana's preliminary squad list for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

The defeat takes RTU's losing streak to five matches without a single point as they continue to labour in the league.

The Pride of the North are sitting in the relegation zone with just three points above the bottom-placed side Heart of Lions and are two points away from the safety places.

Olympics are 10th positioned on the league standings after the first round, having amassed 21 points from 16 matches with one in hand.