2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Medeama SC

Accra Lions will be making a return to the Accra Sports Stadium for the first time since November 2023 to host champions Medeama SC in the postponed matchday 18 clash on Tuesday.

The Accra-based club will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat to Real Tamale United by returning to winning ways against the Mauve and Yellow.

Accra Lions have been the best team since the start of the second round, winning three games in a row, including victory in Kumasi against Asante Kotoko.

However, they come up against a Medeama side that has lost only a game in their last five matches, drawing two and winning two. Only three points separates the two sides as Medeama sit sixth on the table with Accra Lions in 12th position.

Accra Lions' are unbeaten in their last two meeting against Medeama, beating the Tarkwa-based outfit 4-2 in Accra last season before securing a point in the opening game at the Akoon Park.

The host will be boosted by the return of Black Satellites trio Remember Boateng, Daniel Afful and Fredrick Kesse while Medeama welcome back Nurudeen Abdulai from international duty with the Black Stars.

The threat for Accra Lions lies in teen sensation Blessing Adarkwa, Daniel Awuni and Dominic Amponsah.

Medeama will count on the experience of Daniel Lomotey and former Accra Lions defender Fatawu Hamidu.