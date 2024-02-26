2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Preview - Aduana Stars vs. FC Samartex

Aduana Stars have a golden opportunity to reclaim the summit of the Ghana Premier League table as they face FC Samartex 1996 in Dormaa Ahenkro on Monday afternoon.

The Ogya Boys could ascend to the top if they overcome the challenge from Samartex, who currently lead the league at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Aduana aims to leverage their formidable home form, having suffered only one defeat in their last 10 home games and securing victory in the remaining nine.

Positioned second with 30 points from 17 games. They trail Samartex by just two points.

Samartex, the current league leaders, are eager to enhance their away performance for a shot at ultimate success in the campaign.

Having clinched only two away wins in the first round, Nurudeen Amadu's squad eyes a strong start on the road in the second round, starting with the pivotal clash against Aduana.

Despite Samartex's impressive record, having not lost to Aduana in their premiership encounters with two wins and a draw in three meetings, the Timber Giants are well aware that Monday's contest will be a crucial test of their resilience and ambition to maintain their league lead.

Benedict Afull, who is 15, is in contention to make his first top-flight appearance for Samartex after making the match squad to face Aduana.