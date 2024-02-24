2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Preview – Bechem United vs. Nsoatreman FC

Bechem United welcome Nsoatreman to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park for premier league business on Sunday, February 25 2024.

Both teams are separated by just a point on the league standings with Nsoatreman on 5th position with 27 points while Bechem are seventh-placed.

The Hunters succumbed to a 2-0 loss on matchday 1 to the Maxwell Konadu's side and would have revenge on their minds ahead of Sunday’s clash. They shook off a difficult start to the season to move into the top half of the standings and would aim for win to possibly break into the Top 4.

Nsoatreman were high-flying but lost steam towards the end of the first round of the campaign and would want to begin the second round strongly by avoiding defeat and probably cause an upset in Bechem. They won two of their nine away games in the first round and against a Bechem United who lost just once at home during this same period, it could be a difficult hurdle to surmount.