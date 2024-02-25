2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Preview - Bibiani Goldstars vs. Berekum Chelsea

Bibiani Goldstars FC anticipates a strong start to the second phase of the Ghana Premier League as they face Berekum Chelsea this Sunday.

Struggling in the initial rounds, Goldstars underwent a coaching shift, with Frimpong Manso taking over from Michael Osei.

Manso's tenure marked an improvement, breaking a nine-game winless streak with a convincing 3-0 win against FC Samartex and a 4-2 victory over Legon Cities FC, but they faced setbacks against Medeama SC and Dreams FC.

Currently positioned just above the relegation zone, a triumph against Chelsea would bolster Goldstars in their battle for survival.

Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea confronts challenges, having lost their head coach, Christopher Ennin, who resigned for a potential move to Hearts of Oak.

Additionally, they mourn the recent passing of their long-serving equipment officer.

Despite the setbacks, Chelsea aims to overcome adversity on Sunday and secure a victory at Dun's Park in Bibiani.

In the league standings, they hold the 6th position with 27 points from 17 matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding 12.

The upcoming clash becomes crucial for both teams in shaping their fortunes for the remainder of the season.