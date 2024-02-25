2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Preview - Bofoakwa Tano vs. Great Olympics

Sunday's encounter between Bofoakwa Tano and Great Olympics promises to be an exciting and intense affair, as both teams look to secure a much-needed victory in their bid to escape the relegation zone.

Bofoakwa Tano have endured a torrid time in recent weeks, failing to win any of their last eight matches and slipping dangerously close to the drop zone.

Despite starting the season brightly, a series of disappointing results and the subsequent sacking of coach Frimpong Manso have left them struggling to find their feet.

However, there is renewed optimism within the camp after their recent victory over Wa Power in the Ghanaian FA Cup.

The team will be looking to build on that success and use it as a springboard to launch a revival in their fortunes.

Standing in their way are Great Olympics, who themselves are not safe from the threat of relegation.

With just four points separating the two teams, this match represents a golden opportunity for either side to pull away from the danger zone and breathe a sigh of relief.

Olympics have had a mixed bag of results this season, with five wins, six draws, and six losses.

Their most recent outing saw them fall to a defeat against Medeama SC, and they will be eager to bounce back and claim maximum points.

In terms of statistics, Bofoakwa Tano have struggled in front of goal this season, scoring just nine times in their 17 matches.

In contrast, Great Olympics have fared slightly better, netting 10 goals in their 17 encounters.

Defensively, both teams have been vulnerable, with Bofoakwa Tano conceding 15 goals and Great Olympics letting in 12.

This suggests that the match could be decided by whichever team can tighten up their defence and take their chances clinically.

This match has all the makings of a closely fought contest, with neither side able to afford a loss.

Bofoakwa Tano will be desperate to rediscover their early season form and secure a vital victory, while Great Olympics will be equally determined to claim the spoils and edge closer to safety.