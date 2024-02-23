2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Preview - Heart of Lions vs. Asante Kotoko

The Ghana Premier League is set to resume this weekend after a 52-day hiatus, and fans are eagerly anticipating the exciting matchups that await them.

One such fixture is the clash between bottom-placed Heart of Lions and third-placed Asante Kotoko, which promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Heart of Lions will host the Porcupine Warriors at the Kpando Stadium, looking to improve their fortunes after a disappointing first round.

With only 15 points from 17 matches, the Kpando lads find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league table.

However, they have shown signs of improvement following the appointment of Bashir Hayford, winning two and drawing three of their last five league games.

Coach Bashir Hayford, who previously led Asante Kotoko to the title in 2007/08, will hope to mastermind a victory against his former employers.

On the other hand, Asante Kotoko have been in impressive form, going unbeaten in their last five league games.

With 29 points from 18 matches, they sit third in the league table, just three points behind leaders FC Samartex 1996 and one point adrift of second-placed Aduana FC.

The Porcupine Warriors have been particularly strong on the road, recording four wins and two draws, and scoring 12 goals while conceding nine.

Leading the charge for Asante Kotoko is striker Stephen Mukwala Desse, who has bagged eight goals so far and will be looking to add to his tally as he chases the top scorer's award.

The head-to-head record between Heart of Lions and Asante Kotoko suggests that this will be a closely contested match. Of the seven meetings between the two teams, Heart of Lions has won three times, while Asante Kotoko has won twice. Two fixtures have ended in a draw.

With both teams eager to secure maximum points, fans can expect an intense and closely fought contest. Heart of Lions will be relying on home advantage to spur them on, while Asante Kotoko will be confident in their ability to continue their excellent run of form on the road.