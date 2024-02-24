2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Preview – Hearts of Oak vs. Real Tamale United

Hearts of Oak will kick-start the second round of their premier league campaign under newly appointed head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara as they host RTU at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 25 2024.

The Phobians ended the first round in 11th position on the league standings with 21 points after a disappointing start to the season and will aim for a strong start after the break.

They face an RTU side who have had their fair share of problems on and off the pitch. The Pride of The North plummeted into the relegation zone at the end of the first round. They are in 17th position on the league log with 17 points.

Hearts of Oak haven’t won against the visitors in their last three meetings. Their last defeat to RTU was on the opening day of the season in Tamale and will have revenge on their minds on Sunday but they will also be wary of the threat of their guests.

Outtara will hope to win the hearts of the Phobia faithful by starting on a good note with a victory in the capital. The Pride of the North would also want to extend their unbeaten run against the Phobians as they aim to move out of the drop zone as soon as possible.