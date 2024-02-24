2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Preview- Karela United vs Legon Cities

Karela United will host Legon Cities at their new home venue, the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex, as the second round of the Ghana Premier League resumes this weekend.

The Passioners will be hoping to get off to a bright start after a torrid first round to the campaign, which has left them in 16th place with 17 points from 17 matches.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities travel to the north with hopes of getting a positive result, having concluded the first round in fine form.

The Royals picked 24 points from 17th games and sit 9th on the Ghana Premier League table.

Karela United lost the first leg in Accra to Legon Cities after youngster Frank Antwi scored twice to lead his team to a comeback victory.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin's side travel to Tamale beaming in confidence after reaching the quarter-final of the FA Cup. The Royals have also won their last four matches in the league.

Karela United have won only one game in their last five matches.