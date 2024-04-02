2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Report- Accra Lions 1-0 Medeama SC

Yahaya Mohammed scored the only goal as Accra Lions returned to winning ways with a dominant display against champions Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The visitors started the game the better of the two sides with Azariah Fordjour coming close from a long-range strike before Godfred Abban forced a great save from Accra Lions goalkeeper Andrews Owusu.

Moments later, the tides change with Accra Lions beginning to warm themselves into the game. Seidu Sadat maneuvered his way through the middle to find Dominic Amponsah, whose effort was calmly collected by Medeama goalkeeper Felix Kyei.

Amponsah broke on the right to find Yahaya Mohammed with a lovely cross but the striker's header went inches wide and just before half-time Daniel Awuni's goal-bound header was cleared off by Kyei.

After the break, Amponsah came close from distance before Awuni forced a corner kick, which nearly resulted in the opener.

With 20 minutes remaining, Awuni came close with his strike punched into the path of Yahaya but the striker wwas late to react.

Two minutes later, the duo combined for the opener after Awuni collected a long pass from Samuel Gyimah before laying a perfect cross for Yahaya to score.

Medeama had a chance to pull parity from a freekick but the strike could not trouble Lions as they controlled the game and finished with all three points.