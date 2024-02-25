2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Report - Bibiani Goldstars 3-1 Berekum Chelsea

Bibiani Goldstars FC recovered from a goal down to prevail over Berekum Chelsea to start the second round of Ghana Premier League on a positive note.

The Miners came from behind to claim a 3-1 victory at the Dun's Park on Sunday to get back to winning ways and also cushion them in their fight against relegation.

Two late goals from Frank Amankwah and midfielder Appiah McCarthy ensured the maximum points remained in Bibiani in the match day 18 fixture.

Chelsea drew the first blood of the match through striker Mizack Afriyie as early as the 8th minute.

The advantage was cut short four minutes later after forward Prince Owusu Kwabena found the back of the net.

Amankwah and McCarthy added their names to the scoresheet in the 74th and 88th minutes, respectively, to seal the comeback win for Goldstars.

Goldstars move up places beyond the relegation zone after Sunday’s victory. They are on 21 points after 18 games with just three points ahead.

Chelsea remain in the 6th position on the league standings despite the defeat to Goldstars.