2023/24 Ghana Premier League Week 18: Match Report – Heart of Lions 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Heart of Lions emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday afternoon in Kpando.

The home team performed spiritedly, displaying great determination and resilience throughout the match.

The first half saw both teams create chances, but neither could find the back of the net.

However, the deadlock was broken in the 52nd minute when Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah scored for Heart of Lions, sending the home fans into raptures.

Asante Kotoko pushed hard to equalise, but their efforts were thwarted when defender Nicholas Mensah was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, leaving them with 10 men.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, they continued to fight for a goal, but Heart of Lions' defence remained solid, denying them any clear-cut opportunities.

The win takes Heart of Lions from the bottom to 16th place with 18 points, while Asante Kotoko remains in 3rd place with 29 points.