2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 18 Match Report- Karela United 2-0 Legon Cities

Karela United got off to a bright start in the second round of the Ghana Premier League after beating Legon Cities 2-0 at the Naa Sheriga Park.

Second half goals from Solomon Aboagye and Fatawu Mohammed were enough for the Passioners to collect all three points and boost their survival chances.

After a slow start to the game, with both sides heading into the break without a real threat, it was the host who will break the deadlock. Aboagye tapped home from a fine cross from former Hearts of Oak defender Fatawu Mohammed.

Coach Abubakari Damba's side began to dominate the game, creating the number chances.

The Tamale-based club doubled their advantage with six minutes remaining after Fatawu Mohammed fired from 35 yards to beat the Legon Cities shot stopper.

The victory lifts Karela out of the drop zone as they move to 13th on the table with 20 points after 18 games.