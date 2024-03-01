2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Preview - Asante Kotoko vs Bibiani Gold Stars

Asante Kotoko will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 1-0 loss to Heart of Lions last week when they take on Bibiani Gold Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday evening.

The Porcupine Warriors currently sit in fourth place, six points behind league leaders Smartex, and cannot afford any more slip-ups if they want to stay in contention for the title.

Bibiani Gold Stars, on the other hand, are coming into the match in high spirits following their 3-1 victory over Berekum Chelsea.

However, they have been struggling defensively, conceding four goals in their last four league matches.

This could be a cause for concern for coach Frimpong Manso, as his side takes on a potent attacking force like Asante Kotoko.

The two teams have had a closely contested history, with five meetings since November 2021 resulting in two wins for Asante Kotoko, three draws, and just one win for Bibiani Gold Stars.

The most recent encounter between the two sides ended in a goalless draw on September 23, 2023.

Asante Kototo have enjoyed a superior head-to-head record against Bibiani Gold Stars, scoring eight goals in their five meetings while conceding just two. This suggests that the home side may have the upper hand going into the match.

However, Bibiani Gold Stars have shown that they are capable of causing upsets, especially when they are underdogs.

They will be relying on the likes of top scorer Prince Owusu, who has netted seven goals in the league this season, to lead their charge.

For Asante Kotoko, they will be counting on Steve Mukwala, who has scored eight goals in the league this term, and creative midfielder Richmond Lamptey, who has been brilliant.