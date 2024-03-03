2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Preview – Berekum Chelsea vs. Karela United

Berekum Chelsea would want to shake off their defeat to Gold Stars last weekend when they welcome Karela United to the Golden City Park for premier league business.

Both teams are separated by seven points on the league standings with Berekum Chelsea on 7th position while Karela are 14th -placed.

The Bibires would aim to return to winning ways as they continue their search for a permanent replacement for Christopher Ennin. They lost just one of their home games in the first round and would set their sights on a strong start at home for the second round.

Apart from enduring a difficult first round, Karela were bad travellers having won just one away match. The Pride and Passion have started on a positive note under Abukari Damba with a 2-0 win over Legon Cities last weekend and would aim for consistency in the second round by avoiding defeat or possibly snatch all three points in Berekum.