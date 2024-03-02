2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Preview - Great Olympics vs Heart of Lions 

Great Olympics and Heart of Lions are set to face off once again in what promises to be an intriguing encounter on Saturday afternoon, with both teams eager to secure another victory following their recent successes.

The last meeting between these two sides occurred five months ago, resulting in a stalemate with a 0-0 draw.

As they prepare to renew their rivalry, both teams will be looking to break the deadlock and claim all three points.

Great Olympics enter this match on the back of a hard-fought victory over Bofoakwa Tano, but their recent home form raises concerns, having failed to score in their last four matches on home turf.

However, they will be determined to turn things around and find the back of the net against Hearts of Lions.

On the other hand, Heart of Lions approach the game in high spirits following a 1-0 triumph over Asante Kotoko, extending their unbeaten streak to four matches.

Despite their recent success, scoring against Great Olympics may pose a challenge, considering they have also struggled to find goals in their previous four away matches.

Reflecting on their head-to-head encounters, both teams have had identical records, with their last meeting ending in a draw.

With neither side managing to score in their previous encounter, both Great Olympics and Heart of Lions will be eager to break the deadlock and clinch a victory this time around.

In terms of their overall performance in this season, Great Olympics have won six out of their 18 matches, while Heart of Lions have secured three victories.

However, both teams have similar goal-scoring records, highlighting the potential for a closely contested match.

As the two sides prepare to lock horns once again, fans can expect an exciting clash as Great Olympics and Heart of Lions battle it out for supremacy on the pitch.