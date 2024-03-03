2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Preview- Legon Cities vs Accra Lions

Lego Cities will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat to Karela United when they host Accra Lions at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena on Sunday for matchday 19 of the Ghana Premier League.

The game initially scheduled for Dawu Park was moved to Sogakope as Legon Cities adopted the venue as their makeshift.

While Legon Cities have already kick-started their second-round games, Lions were inactive due to Medeama SC's involvement in Africa.

Legon Cities will be eyeing revenge against Accra Lions, who beat them in the first round at the same venue.

The Accra-based outfit have strengthened their squad for the second half of the campaign with the additions of goalkeeper Dauda John and winger Blessing Asuman Dankwa.

Accra Lions will be without goalkeeper Daniel Afful, who has joined the Black Satellites team for the African Games.

Meanwhile, captain Dominic Nsobila and Abass Samari are expected to lead Accra Lions into the game on Sunday.

Legon Cities head into the game with three wins in their last five matches while Accra Lions have one only one of their last five matches.