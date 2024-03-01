GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Report - Asante Kotoko 1-0 Bibiani Gold stars

Published on: 01 March 2024
Asante Kotoko triumphed 1-0 over Bibiani Gold Stars during a closely fought encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday night.

In the opening half, Peter Amidu found the net after making the most of a slick passing maneuver and taking advantage of Gold Stars' failure to adequately deal with the situation.

Kotoko emerged victorious thanks to their opportunistic finishing, having recovered from their setback the previous week against Heart of Lions.

Despite starting the match optimistically following their success against Berekum Chelsea, Gold Stars could not keep up with Kotoko, eventually surrendering all three points.

This win has propelled Kotoko momentarily into second place in the rankings, reducing the deficit between themselves and the leading side to three points and solidifying their standing as serious title hopefuls.

Conversely, Gold Stars are currently positioned safely above the drop zone but have only a narrow margin of three points separating them from it.

