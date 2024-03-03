2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Report - Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Karela United

Berekum Chelsea shook off their defeat to Gold Stars to record their first victory of the second round as they beat Karela United at the Golden City Park on Sunday, March 3 2024.

Mizack Afriyie's brace and a stoppage time goal by Kusi Pandrous moved The Bibires to 5th position on the league standings with 30 points. The first half ended goalless but Afriyie broke the deadlock right after recess on 49 minutes. The forward got his second after tapping in a cross on 67 minutes. Pandrous made it three for Berekum Chelsea to return to winning ways.

Karela failed to make it two wins on the spin and drop to 15th position on the league log as their poor away record continues.