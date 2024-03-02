2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Report - Great Olympics 2-0 Heart of Lions

A Yusif Razak brace secured a comfortable victory for Great Olympics over Heart of Lions, propelling them to sixth place on the Ghana Premier League table.

Razak scored once in each half, helping the Accra-based club extend their perfect record in the second round. Their confident display was a result of their momentum from a recent win at Bofoakwa Tano.

On the other hand, Lions will be disappointed with their performance, as their unbeaten streak under coach Bashir Hayford came to an end. They remain in the relegation zone, struggling to find their footing.

The game began explosively at the WAFA Park in Sogakope, with Olympics scoring within three minutes through Razak's powerful shot from outside the box.

The early goal sparked Olympics to take control of the game, dominating possession and creating scoring opportunities.

Razak sealed the win in the 62nd minute, capitalizing on a long pass, beating his marker, and delicately chipping the onrushing goalkeeper.

It was an exceptional man-of-the-match performance by Razak, whose form could potentially earn him significant recognition if maintained.