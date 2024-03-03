2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Report- Legon Cities 0-0 Accra Lions

Legon Cities were held to a goalless draw by Accra Lions at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena on matchday 19 of the Ghana Premier League.

Having lost to Karela United in Tamale last week, the Royals travelled to Sogakope for their home game against their Accra rivals.

Both sides created some chances in the first half but failed to make it count, with coach Paa Kwesi Fabin of Legon Cities fuming on the sidelines after the referee waved on following a penalty call.

Meanwhile, Lions looked promising in the second half but Legon Cities were resolute in defence.

The two coaches rang in some changes in the second half with youngster Frank Antwi of Legon Cities proving a threat in the closing moments of the game.

Goalkeeper Andrews Owusu was tested by the attack of the host, making some good saves to deny Legon Cities.

Accra Lions will face Medeama in midweek for the postponed matchday 18 fixture.