2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Berekum Chelsea

Accra Lions will stay in Sogakope for the second game in success when they host Berekum Chelsea on matchday 20 of the Ghana Premier League.

Having shared the spoils with Legon Cities at the same venue in what was an away game, the Accra-based outfit will be hoping to secure their first win of the second round in Sogakope.

However, they come up against a stubborn Chelsea side, who ended a run of back-to-back defeats with a thumping victory over Karela United.

Accra Lions have won one of their last five matches, drawing two and losing two while the Susubiribies edged them with one more win in the same number of games.

Berekum Chelsea have hired former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, as their new manager for the rest of the season as they eye a good end to the campaign.

The hosts will be without goalkeeper Daniel Afful, Remember Adomako Boateng and Fredrick Kesse, who are currently with the Ghana U20 team for the African Games.

However, experienced forward Fredrick Asante is expected to lead the team with goalkeeper Andrews Owusu also playing a pivotal role in the squad.