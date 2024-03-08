2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview - Aduana FC vs Legon Cities

Aduana FC will be seeking their first victory of the second round when they welcome Legon Cities to Dormaa.

After a disappointing loss at home to Samartex, the former champions aim to rebound and stay competitive in the title race.

Currently trailing by five points with a game in hand, Aduana hopes to narrow the gap with a win on Sunday at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Stadium.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities haven't started the second round strongly, managing only a draw and a defeat, leaving them in 11th place.

A positive result on the road is crucial for them to avoid slipping further down the table.

This encounter marks the second meeting between Aduana FC and Legon Cities in five months, with Legon Cities emerging victorious in their previous encounter with a 2-1 win.

Aduana FC enter the match on the back of a defeat against Samartex, prompting a potential focus on defensive improvements after conceding goals in three consecutive matches.

Legon Cities, on the other hand, head into the fixture following a draw against Accra Lions last Sunday.

Since May 2021, Aduana FC and Legon Cities have faced off six times, with Aduana claiming victory twice, one match ending in a draw, and Legon Cities securing three wins.

Their most recent encounter occurred on October 1, 2023, where Legon Cities emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline.

In these six head-to-head matches, Aduana FC has scored a total of four goals, while Legon Cities have netted seven. Thus, Legon Cities holds a favourable recent head-to-head record against Aduana Stars.