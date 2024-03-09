GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview – Bibiani Gold Stars vs. Great Olympics

Published on: 09 March 2024
Bibiani Gold Stars

Bibiani Gold Stars will aim for their fourth consecutive home win when they welcome Great Olympics to Dun’s Park for premier league business on Sunday, March 10 2024.

The Miners would also want to return to winning ways after losing narrowly away to Kotoko on matchday 19. Frimpong Manso seems to have steadied the ship as Gold Stars are currently on 13th position on the league standings with 21 points, 6 points behind eighth-placed Great Olympics.

Gold Stars face a huge test on Sunday against the Dade Boys who have so far won all their second-round matches. Manso will have to deploy every weapon in his armory to secure victory in front of the home fans to justify the confidence reposed in him.

This promises to be a tasty match-up on Sunday’s menu as a win for the Miners would steer them to relative safety while victory for the visitors will inch them up closer to the top four.

