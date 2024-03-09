2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview – Heart of Lions vs. Real Tamale United

Heart of Lions will aim for a return to the winning track when they host Real Tamale United at the Kpando Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 10 2024.

Lions seem to have turned a corner since Bashiru Hayford took over as head coach, losing once in their last five games. They have also recorded three wins and a draw within that same period. Lions are on 17th position on the league standings, level on 18 points with RTU. A win for the Hayford’s side could move them out of the drop zone at the end of matchday 20.

Amid their off-the-pitch problems, RTU left it late to snatch a point against Bofoakwa Tano in their last game. It could turn out to be a difficult afternoon in Kpando for the Pride of The North should their challenges takes its toll on Sunday. The outcome of this game will depend on the visitors’ resilience on the pitch against a resurgent Heart of Lions.