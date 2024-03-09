2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report- Accra Lions 5-0 Berekum Chelsea

Accra Lions recorded their biggest win in the Ghana Premier League after thumping Berekum Chelsea 5-0 in Sogakope on Saturday afternoon.

New signing Blessing Asuman scored his first two goals for Accra Lions to add to goals from talented youngster Dominic Amponsah, Ali Mohammed and second-half substitute Abdul Shakun Abubakar.

Having started the game the better side, Accra Lions came close to grabbing the opener through Asuman before Yahaya Mohammed forced the Chelsea goalkeeper into a strong save.

Moments later, Amponsah produced opened the scoring after beating his marker from the centre line before firing home.

Just before halftime, defender Ali Mohammed doubled the advantage after heading home from a corner kick as Lions walked into the break with a deserving lead.

After the break, the host continued from where they left off with Asuman producing a magical moment to net his debut Premier League goal.

The tricky winger added his second eight minutes later after rolling home a Daniel Awuni pass. He was later replaced by Bernard Kesse.

And with two minutes remaining, Shakun Abubakar crowned a good day in the office for Accra Lions with a fifth goal in a dominant display.

Newly appointed Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu was absent from the bench. His absence was certainly felt, as the team struggled to find their footing and ultimately suffered a convincing defeat.

It's clear that coach Boadu, who won the league with Hearts of Oak, has a lot of work ahead of him if he hopes to turn things around for Berekum Chelsea.