2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report – Aduana FC 1-0 Legon Cities

Aduana FC moved up to second place in the Ghana Premier League table, just two points behind leaders Samartex, after defeating Legon Cities 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Agyeman Badu Stadium.

It was a much-needed win for the two-time league champions, who had not played since their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Samartex on home turf last month.

The game started off on a high note for Aduana, with captain Bright Adjei leading by example and scoring the opening goal in the 11th minute.

The experienced forward fired home the opener, giving his team the momentum they needed to push for more goals.

Despite dominating possession and creating several chances, Aduana failed to add to their lead before halftime.

However, they continued to pressurise their opponents in the second half, coming close to doubling their lead on several occasions.

Legon Cities, on the other hand, struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against a solid Aduana defence.

In the end, Aduana's solitary goal proved enough to secure all three points, moving them up to 33 points from 18 games, just two points behind leaders Samartex.

The win also marked a return to form for the Dormaa-based club, who have one game in hand and should they win will be top of the table.

For Legon Cities, the defeat leaves them languishing in 12th place with 25 points from 19 games.

They face a tough task in their next fixture, home to fourth-placed Nations FC, who are currently on a three-match unbeaten run.