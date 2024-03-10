2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report - Bechem United 1-0 FC Samartex

Bechem United made a recovery from their recent slumber to hand a second consecutive loss to FC Samartex 1996 in the Ghana Premier League.

The Hunters needed a second minute goal from defender Joseph Kinful to ensure they begin life after the exit of head coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah with a victory.

Assistant coach Seth Osei Wire made four changes to the team that lost at home to Nsoatreman FC in their last league game with Dari Aziz Haruna returning to the posts.

Youngster David Asabere was handed his first start of the season, replacing Emmanuel Owusu. Emmanuel Ababio and Emmanuel Annor also returned to the starting lineup.

Samartex trainer Nurudeen Amadu made only one alteration to the team that suffered a home loss to Nations FC last week with Richmond Darko taking the place of Gabriel Appiah in the starting eleven.

Bechem recorded a 1-0 triumph over the Timber Giants to return to winning ways at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday afternoon.

Samartex continue to lead the league table after two defeats on the bounce. However, the gap has been trimmed down to two points following Aduana Stars' win.

Bechem are sitting in the 7th position with 29 points from 19 matches as they have one game in hand.