2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report – Bibiani Gold Stars 3-0 Great Olympics

Bibiani Gold Stars recorded their fourth consecutive home win to return to winning ways with a 3-0 thrashing of Great Olympics at Dun's Park on Sunday, March 10 2024.

Gold Stars raced into an early lead on 3 minutes through Alex Aso. The Miners doubled their advantage before the break through Richard Odartei Botchway's own goal on 41 minutes.

After recess, Frank Amankwah scored in the 56th minute to put the game beyond the visitors. They held on to their 3-0 advantage to secure all three points after out-playing the Dade Boys.

Despite the win, Frimpong Manso's side remain on 13th position on the league log with 24 points. Great Olympics drop to 9th position after tasting their first defeat of the second round of the premier league season.

Manso will be pleased his side returned to the winning track as they aim for positive turnaround after a difficult start to their campaign.