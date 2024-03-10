GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report – Heart of Lions 2-0 Real Tamale United

Published on: 10 March 2024
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report – Heart of Lions 2-0 Real Tamale United

Heart of Lions left it late to record a hard-fought 2-0 win over bottom-placed Real Tamale United at the Hohoe Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 10 2023.

The first half ended goalless and it looked like the game was bound for a barren score line at full time but Ebenezer Abban broke the deadlock in the 89th minute to put the the visitors in front. Mahama Raf scored in stoppage time to double their advantage.

Lions returned to winning ways to climb a place up on the league standings. They are now on 16th position with 21 points. Despite still being in the danger zone, this is remarkable given their dire situation before Bashiru Hayford took over.

RTU remain rooted to the bottom of the league standings after the loss as their off-the-pitch problems continue to bite.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more