2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Preview - Berekum Chelsea vs. Aduana Stars

After the humiliation result last weekend, Berekum Chelsea will try to put that behind them when they tackle rivals Aduana Stars in a crunchy regional derby at Golden City Park.

Chelsea were hammered 5-0 by Accra Lions in the last round, but that won't deter them from going for a victory against Aduana on Wednesday afternoon.

New coach Samuel Boadu is expected to be present at the dugout to lead the team for the first time since his appointment. He wasn't available during last Saturday's embarrassing defeat.

The Bibires are lying in the 6th position on the league log, having managed just one win in their last six matches in all competitions

Aduana remains in the Ghana Premier League title race despite enduring a roller coaster run lately. They seek improvement in Wednesday's encounter.

Even though they are second on the league standings with just two points behind leaders FC Samartex, they require consistency to keep their aspirations alive.

Aduana have lost five and won four of their last nine league matches. The Ogya Boys have lost each of their last three away games on the trot.

Yaw Acheampong's side have recorded only one win (1-0 win in 2019) from 13 visits to Chelsea in the premiership since their first meeting in 2009.