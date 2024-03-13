2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Preview – Dreams FC vs. Hearts of Oak

Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak will clash in the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, with both teams eager to secure a vital three points.

Dreams FC have been forced to host the match in Kumasi due to renovations at their home stadium, the Theatre of Dreams.

Despite this change in venue, the team is confident after their recent 2-0 victory over Nsoatreman FC in their last game.

The Still Believe lads have had a mixed bag of results in their last five games, with three wins, one loss, and one draw.

They currently sit in 11th place in the league table with 25 points.

Dreams FC have also performed well at home, recording 17 points and scoring 13 goals, while conceding only six.

Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last five league games and are placed eighth in the table with 28 points.

The Phobians have been particularly impressive on the road, earning 11 points and scoring seven goals, while conceding eight.

Their recent draw against Bofoakwa Tano was a slight setback, but they are still considered a formidable opponent.

Dreams FC will be without youngsters Abdul Aziz Issah and Ofori McCarthy, who are participating in the African Games with the Black Satellites.

While Hearts of Oak will have top scorer Hamza Issah, who missed the game against Bofoakwa Tano, back in the team.

The history between these two teams suggests that this match will be a closely contested encounter.

In their six previous meetings since December 2021, five matches have ended in a draw, while Hearts of Oak have emerged victorious only once.

The first round meeting between the two teams resulted in a goalless draw, indicating that both sides are evenly matched.