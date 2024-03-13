2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Preview - Legon Cities vs. Nations FC

Legon Cities FC will look to return to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League when they welcome Nations FC at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Thursday afternoon.

The Royals are winless in their last four league matches as they dropped to 12th position on the table. They are determined to turn things around against Nations.

However, Paa Kwesi Fabin and his lads have a strong home record this season to rely on to see off the newly-promoted side in Thursday's fixture.

Cities have lost just two of their last twenty home matches in the Ghanaian championship. They have three wins and one draw in the last four.

Nations will travel from Kumasi to Sogakope for the match day 21 encounter with the intentions to preserve their current momentum against Cities.

The premiership newbies are presently sitting in the 4th place on the standings with 31 points, four behind the league leaders FC Samartex.

Nations have only one defeat in their last ten fixtures in the championship, winning seven times and drawing twice across the period.

Nations can also boast of a good away form ahead of their visit to Cities. They have won three out of the last four games on the road with the latest against Samartex.