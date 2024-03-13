2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Preview – Medeama SC vs. Bechem United

Champions Medeama host Bechem United in a tricky Ghana Premier fixture on Thursday.

The Mauve and Yellow will be eager for a win following their 1-1 stalemate at in-form Nations FC last Sunday.

New Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor will hope to ensure the side's impressive run at home against Hunters does not suffer a blip.

Medeama have been the most dominant force at home against the Hunters and are bookmakers favourite to secure another win at the Akoon Community Park.

The Ghanaian giants, who exited the group stage of the CAF Champions League, have set their eyes on defending the crown and stage a return to Africa's elite competition next year.

The Tarkwa-based side are aware of the enormity of the task and must work hard up the ladder to ensure current league leaders FC Samartex are only a temporary incumbent.

Under Kapor, the two-time Ghana FA Cup holders appear quite promising despite failing to advance to the knockout stage of the Africa competition.

This is another test for Bosnian Nebojsa Kapor amid Medeama's unflattering defence of their league title.

They have huffed and puffed and lie 10th on the table, nine points adrift of leaders Samartex with two outstanding games to catch up.

It is a big opportunity for Medeama to continue their home dominance over United and ensure they keep up the pace in the chase for another silverware.

A victory and the momentum that comes with it are key for Medeama, especially with one look at their next five fixtures, including this one on Thursday.

Bechem United are still without a substantive coach following the departure Bismark Kobby Mensah but managed to secure a solitary win over Samartex under interim boss Seth Osei Wire.

The Hunters needed a second minute goal from defender Joseph Kinful to ensure they begin life after the exit of head coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah with a victory against FC Samartex 1996 on Sunday.

A win for Medeama will see them go joint 29 points with their opponent Bechem United.