2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Report - Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Aduana Stars

Samuel Boadu started his reign as head coach of Berekum Chelsea with a victory as they saw off rivals Aduana Stars in the Bono derby on Wednesday afternoon.

Boadu was in the dugout for the first time to supervise the Bibires claim a 1-0 narrow win over Aduana in the Ghana Premier League at the Golden City Park in Berekum.

Chelsea needed the win so as to wipe out the humiliation they suffered over the weekend after they were hammered 5-0 by Accra Lions.

Boadu made three changes to the squad that were humiliated with a 5-0 thrashing by Accra Lions last weekend. Experienced defender Ahmed Adams paved the way for Collins Ameyaw.

Augustine Henneh and Prince Anane were also replaced by Stephen Amankona and Flavien Kouassi Kongoza in the starting lineup, respectively.

Yaw Acheampong, on the other hand, made three adjustments to the Aduana squad that beat Legon Cities FC narrowly in the last round last weekend.

Captain Bright Adjei wasn't available for selection as Kelvin Obeng took his place. Alex Boakye and Anderson Fiifi Asamoah were replaced by Iddrisu Shaibu and Raymond Agyemang.

Amankona, who returned to the starting eleven for Chelsea, made the difference of the match when he converted a penalty in the first half.

The triumph over the Ogya Boys takes Chelsea to the third place on the league standings with 33 points from 21 matches. They are five points away from the top spot.

Aduana remained in the second place despite Wednesday's defeat. They are levelled on points with Chelsea but are better on goals difference.